FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Lessened by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,384 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $287.39 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.40 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.89.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710 in the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

