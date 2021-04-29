FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FedNat in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.42). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FedNat’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ FNHC opened at $4.81 on Thursday. FedNat has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $86.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.89 million. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 10.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNHC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FedNat by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in FedNat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in FedNat during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of FedNat by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedNat by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the period. 47.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

