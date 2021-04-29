Feellike Price Hits $0.0097 on Major Exchanges (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Feellike has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Feellike coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Feellike has a market cap of $17,299.02 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

