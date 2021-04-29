Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,423.54 ($96.99).

FERG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ferguson from GBX 8,900 ($116.28) to GBX 9,100 ($118.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Ferguson from GBX 7,300 ($95.37) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson stock opened at GBX 9,148 ($119.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,999.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,671.19. The company has a market cap of £20.55 billion and a PE ratio of 30.12. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,428 ($70.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,516 ($124.33).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $2.53 dividend. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.