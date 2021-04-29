Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SYK traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $262.51. 18,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,461. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.13.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.96.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

