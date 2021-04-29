Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 727,739 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,099 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.3% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $37,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,201,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $216.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

