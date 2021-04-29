Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 377,009 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for about 1.7% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $49,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.85.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.77. The company had a trading volume of 193,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,948,211. The stock has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.45. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.