Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $27.82 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of The Allstate worth $27,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in The Allstate by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,739,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

NYSE ALL traded up $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $127.40. The company had a trading volume of 26,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,960. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $126.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.