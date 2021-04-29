Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $29.51 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,903 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100,114 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.0% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $29,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.06. 55,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $147.05 and a 52 week high of $228.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.57.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

