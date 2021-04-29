Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $29.88 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,826 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.0% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $29,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $257,241,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Williams Financial Group started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.06. 428,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,485,389. The company has a market cap of $211.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $147.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.05 and a 200 day moving average of $135.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

