Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $34.86 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,450 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.2% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $34,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,356,000 after buying an additional 740,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,040,000 after purchasing an additional 158,578 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,968,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,746,000 after purchasing an additional 97,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.23.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.73. The stock had a trading volume of 85,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814,931. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

