Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $6.10 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,835 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $514.45. The company had a trading volume of 65,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $335.44 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $481.76 and a 200-day moving average of $479.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,765,452.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,705 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,298. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

