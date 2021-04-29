Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,129 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $1,052,000. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.65.

Intuit stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $414.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,171. The firm has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $397.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.30 and a twelve month high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.