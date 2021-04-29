Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,152 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,909,716,000 after purchasing an additional 125,827 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Humana by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,313,000 after purchasing an additional 656,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $601,429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,958,000 after purchasing an additional 41,170 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM traded up $8.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $447.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,159. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.77 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The stock has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $420.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.32.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

