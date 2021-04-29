Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,890 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $6.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.41. The stock had a trading volume of 287,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $237.78. The firm has a market cap of $122.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.24 and a 200 day moving average of $195.22.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.95.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

