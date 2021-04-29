Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Update

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FEEXF opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Ferrexpo in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Ferrexpo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

