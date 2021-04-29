Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Short Interest Update

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRRVY shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Ferrovial stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.28. 13,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,322. Ferrovial has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

