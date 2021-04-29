FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Upgraded at Scotiabank

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of FIBRA Prologis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of FIBRA Prologis stock remained flat at $$2.15 during trading hours on Thursday. FIBRA Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

