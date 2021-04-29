Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 29.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FDBC opened at $56.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.77 million, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average is $57.74. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $70.97.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 18.22%.

In related news, Director Richard M. Hotchkiss sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $153,726.72. Also, CEO Daniel J. Santaniello sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. 26.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.