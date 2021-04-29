Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,063 shares during the period. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned 6.26% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $15,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Change Path LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 138,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 44,582 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 126.7% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 104,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 58,308 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,703,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $774,000.

NYSEARCA FDHY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.37. 21,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,340. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.93 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average of $55.20.

