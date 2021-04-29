Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Stock Position Reduced by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for 0.9% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.54. 1,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,131. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.57. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.85.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.