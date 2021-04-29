Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

In related news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,055 shares of company stock worth $19,703,475. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.