Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.60

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.60 and last traded at $46.60, with a volume of 3755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

In related news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,169,407.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,055 shares of company stock worth $19,703,475. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,747,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 72,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 541,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 29,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

