Fidus Investment (FDUS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Fidus Investment to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. On average, analysts expect Fidus Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $16.69 on Thursday. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $407.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 86.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDUS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidus Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.