Fiera Capital (FSZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$195.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.69 million.

TSE FSZ opened at C$10.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$7.56 and a 1 year high of C$11.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$903.69 million and a PE ratio of -335.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,625.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.96.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

