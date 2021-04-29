Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $48.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.34. 359,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,066,073. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $144,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,136 shares of company stock worth $5,426,977. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

