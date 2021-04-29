Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $48.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp traded as high as $40.54 and last traded at $40.49, with a volume of 51072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.80.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

In other news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $144,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,136 shares of company stock worth $5,426,977. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,220,000 after acquiring an additional 66,411 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after buying an additional 5,365,031 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

