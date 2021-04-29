Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,394. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $495.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40. Financial Institutions has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $32.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 36.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

