Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires Shares of 51,097 Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,000. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF makes up 1.4% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned about 1.64% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 38,002 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 27,110 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,664 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,468,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PRN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.10. 26,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,126. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.76.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

