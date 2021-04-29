Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 907,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,068 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 24.2% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned 0.59% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $90,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCutchen Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 421.4% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 47,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,760. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.35. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

