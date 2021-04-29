Financial Management Professionals Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.9% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.60. 218,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,050,563. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.72.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

