Financial Management Professionals Inc. Cuts Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF comprises 1.0% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned 0.06% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKW. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,143,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,290,000 after purchasing an additional 411,129 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,334,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,698,000 after acquiring an additional 138,976 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6,062.9% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 113,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,513,000.

NYSEARCA ARKW traded down $3.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,857. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.06. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13.

