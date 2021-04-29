Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.11. The company had a trading volume of 41,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,878. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.