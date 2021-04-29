Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 511,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,825,000 after buying an additional 22,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,321,000 after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,319,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,489,000 after acquiring an additional 62,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,748,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCR stock remained flat at $$314.19 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,556. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.29. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $166.34 and a 1-year high of $315.69.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

