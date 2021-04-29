Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $1.11 Million in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 38,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

KRE traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.51. 445,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,824,707. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average is $56.39. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

