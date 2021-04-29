Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $3.52 Million in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,000. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned approximately 4.28% of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Media ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PBS traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,142. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $58.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average is $47.59.

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Media ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Media ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.