Financial Management Professionals Inc. Makes New $4.30 Million Investment in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,000. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPIB. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,879,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,142,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $371,000.

BATS JPIB traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,493 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average is $51.40.

