Financial Management Professionals Inc. Makes New $4.30 Million Investment in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,000. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPIB. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,879,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,142,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $371,000.

BATS JPIB traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,493 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average is $51.40.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.