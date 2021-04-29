Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 2,659 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.4% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.69. The stock had a trading volume of 788,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,119,816. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $248.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

