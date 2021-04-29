Financial Management Professionals Inc. Takes $1.16 Million Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $41.32. The stock had a trading volume of 328,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,782. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $42.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.96.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

