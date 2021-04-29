Financial Management Professionals Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $11,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43,615.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,432,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,960,000 after buying an additional 1,429,268 shares during the period. Granger Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,655,000. Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,954,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,597,000.

ACWI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.87. 105,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688,245. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.55. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $100.18.

