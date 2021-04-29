Financial Review: Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) and Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) and Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Gene Biotherapeutics alerts:

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and Denali Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A Denali Therapeutics -968.59% -39.19% -30.71%

68.2% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Gene Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and Denali Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Denali Therapeutics $26.68 million 287.23 -$197.61 million ($2.07) -30.55

Gene Biotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Denali Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Gene Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denali Therapeutics has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gene Biotherapeutics and Denali Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gene Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Denali Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88

Denali Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $75.86, indicating a potential upside of 19.95%. Given Denali Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Denali Therapeutics is more favorable than Gene Biotherapeutics.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics beats Gene Biotherapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gene Biotherapeutics

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. manages a portfolio of medical technologies in the United States. It focuses on acquiring and developing gene-based therapeutics. The company, through its subsidiary, Angionetics, Inc., focuses on the clinical advancement and commercialization of Generx, an interventional cardiology, angiogenic gene therapy Phase 3 product candidate designed for the potential treatment of patients with refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease. It also holds royalties on the commercialization of Excellagen technology platform for advanced wound care in Eurasian countries. The company was formerly known as Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. and changed its name to Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease. It is also developing receptor interacting serine/threonine protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) product candidates, such as DNL747, a selective and brain-penetrant small molecule RIPK1 inhibitor product candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In addition, the company develops enzyme transport vehicle: iduronate 2-sulfatase, an enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II, a lysosomal storage disorder; antibody transport vehicle (ATV): alpha-synuclein (aSyn) program, a protein that spreads throughout the brain in Parkinson's disease; ATV: triggering receptor expressed in myeloid cells 2, a therapeutic candidate designed to rescue microglial function in Alzheimer's disease; and ATV: Tau, a therapeutic targeting the spreading of Tau. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company and Genentech, Inc., Sanofi, F-star Gamma Limited, F-star Biotechnologische Forschungs-Und Entwicklungsges M.B.H, F-star Biotechnology Limited, SIRION Biotech GmbH, Genzyme Corporation, Harvard University, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Centogene, and MedGenome Labs Private Ltd; and a research and option agreement with Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG. to develop antisense therapies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Gene Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gene Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.