FintruX Network Achieves Market Cap of $3.30 Million (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and $43,635.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

