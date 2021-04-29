FIO Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $19.77 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $80.97 million and $19.77 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001164 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002483 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001645 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 755,231,984 coins and its circulating supply is 232,899,232 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.