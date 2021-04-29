First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.25.

FAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

FAF opened at $65.80 on Thursday. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $66.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.50.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 356,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in First American Financial by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 34,740 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

