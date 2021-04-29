First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.71

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$17.71 and last traded at C$17.71, with a volume of 22264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$16.75 to C$17.25 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.04. The stock has a market cap of C$3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 1,464.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

