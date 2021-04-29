First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend by 33.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $865.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $303.18 and a 12 month high of $901.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $844.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $657.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 450 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,979,705. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $837.99 per share, with a total value of $149,162.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 378 shares in the company, valued at $316,760.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 958 shares of company stock worth $722,462 in the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

