First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Issues Earnings Results

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by $2.59, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

Shares of FCNCA traded down $6.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $859.18. 638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $844.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $657.07. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $303.18 and a 1 year high of $901.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,478,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $837.99 per share, with a total value of $149,162.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,760.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 958 shares of company stock valued at $722,462 over the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

