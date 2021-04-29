First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

First Community Bankshares has raised its dividend by 47.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Community Bankshares has a payout ratio of 46.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Community Bankshares to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

Shares of FCBC opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15. First Community Bankshares has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.57.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCBC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

