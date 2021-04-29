First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 161.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. On average, analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCRD opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $130.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.68. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FCRD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

