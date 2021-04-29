First Financial Bancorp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

First Financial Bancorp. has increased its dividend by 35.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Financial Bancorp. has a payout ratio of 47.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.0%.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Shares of FFBC opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FFBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.